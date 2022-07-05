Ashley Webb started Joys Cooking Classes and More, 3811 Kentucky 54, in November 2019, a few month before COVID-19 shut everything down.
But she survived the pandemic, and the business is still growing.
Now, Webb is branching out from cooking classes and adding another business — “Joy-Full Meal Prep” — to her offerings.
Katie “Chef Red” Wimsatt opened Gourmet Meals to Go in 2017 at 1230 Crabtree Ave.
But she recently became the executive chef at the Country Club of Owensboro and didn’t have time to continue Gourmet Meals to Go.
“She trained me,” Webb said, “and handed over her business to me. I changed the name, and it’s an addition to our business. Katie comes in occasionally to help.
“We have different proteins and veggies. We have keto-friendly and gluten-free meals. We cater to different allergies and customize meals.”
People can order meals on Webb’s website — https://joyscookingclasses.com/joy-full-meal-prep.
“We have a weekly menu that changes,” Webb said. “We offer a variety of healthy and not-so-healthy choices.”
The menu includes such things as the Juicy Lucy (hamburger) with two sides for $12.72, taco salad for $10.60 and a Buffalo chicken low-carb wrap for $6.36.
Webb said, “People can pick up their orders on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We text them when their meal is ready.”
Many people buy meals for an entire week, she said.
“It’s microwave ready,” Webb said. “It’s good for five days if it’s refrigerated or it can be frozen. We offer take and bake too.”
She has cooking classes almost every day of the week, mostly at night.
There are classes for kids, classes for teens, classes for adults, private events for families and friends and team-building events for businesses.
So, how does she have time for Joy-Full Meal Prep?
“My mom and my brother are working with me,” Webb said.
She said, “I started cooking when I was 5 or 6. My granny gave me free rein in the kitchen.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
