Marriage can be a wild ride.
That old adage was more than a metaphor for newlyweds Steffan and Heather Clark. The two held their ceremony and reception Monday at Reid’s Orchard, where the carousel, Ferris wheel, and other rides from Casey’s Rides were still set up from the weekend’s Apple Festival.
Heather, the daughter of Casey’s Rides owners J.D. and Debbie Green, said she and her husband planned to have their wedding at Reid’s Orchard when they realized this year would be the last Apple Festival at that location.
“We were dating and working together here, and thought it would be a cool place to get married with the carnival rides,” Heather said. “Then, we found out it was the last place they’re holding the Apple Festival here, so we just had to stake our claim before it moved somewhere else — because it was the last year and the last chance.”
Debbie Green said she was honored that her daughter would want to include the family business in her special day.
“We felt like, when she told us this was something she wanted to do, we were shocked at first. But we were excited because she wanted to include this — and her husband wanted to be a part of doing something so different,” she said. “His mom told me when I met her that he wanted a carnival in his front yard when he was a little boy.”
Steffan confirmed that he indeed wanted a rollercoaster in his front yard when he was growing up.
“You never know — sometime life turns out the way you want it to,” he said.
Reid’s Orchard owner Billy Reid said he was amazed that the Clarks and the Greens were able to set up the site so quickly after the Apple Festival. He said the place was a “total wreck” Sunday night after the festival’s conclusion, but that the wedding guests came in, cleaned everything, and decorated it within about two hours.
Reid said he was thrilled to host the Clark wedding, especially given the history between his family and the Greens, which have brought Casey’s Rides to his orchard for decades.
“This is a great way to finish the Apple Fest off — by having a wedding,” he said.
