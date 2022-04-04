Carrie Wedding has been named the new Owensboro Public Schools director of special education, effective July 1.
Wedding will be filling the position following Kim Johnson’s retirement at the end of this school year, following 33 years of service to the district.
Currently, Wedding serves as the assistant director of special education for OPS, a position she has held for two years, working alongside Johnson to assist in the everyday efforts for students who have special educational needs in the district. In her new capacity as the director of the department, Wedding will be responsible for directing and maintaining the OPS special education programs, including Section 504 policies and procedures, managing and filing reports to the state, and coordinating with parents and staff about students’ educational and physical needs.
Wedding earned a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She also has two master’s degrees, on in special education and one in public administration, both from Western Kentucky University. She earned her Rank I in administration from Eastern Kentucky University, and a director of special education certification from Murray State University.
Before she was hired into her current position, Wedding was the assistant principal at Sutton Elementary School. She began her teaching career in 2009 as a special education at the former Owensboro 5-6 Center.
After teaching for seven years, she became the curriculum facilitator at the 5-6 Center and Estes Elementary School, roles she held for three years before moving on to the assistant principalship at Sutton in the 2019-20 school year.
Wedding said she is excited to be selected as the new OPS director of special education, and that Johnson “laid an excellent foundation in our district that I hope to continue, and help every student reach their full potential.”
“I’m thankful that I will still have several months to work alongside Kim to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Wedding said. “It is my hope that we continue to encourage and work with our special education students to prepare them to enter the community upon graduation and be successful no matter what their future holds.”
Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer, said the district has been fortunate to have such a strong and passionate leader of its special education department for many years with Johnson.
“Carrie will certainly bring that same passion and dedication to our special education students and continue to meet all their academic and social needs in our schools,” Bratcher said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
