Carrie Wedding, current Sutton Elementary School assistant principal, has been named the assistant director of special education for the Owensboro Public Schools district.
District officials decided to add the position in an effort to help with the significant increase in students with individualized education plans that occurred between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school year. At the beginning of this school year, the district saw a jump of nearly 100 students with IEPs from last year’s numbers.
There were 850 OPS students who had IEPs beginning this school year. In an effort to help with the increase, the district hired another teacher and some teacher aides, and opted to hire an assistant director for the special education department.
At present, OPS has 58 special education teachers, 10 speech language pathologists and 41 special education instructional coaches.
Kim Johnson, OPS director of special education, said Wedding will be splitting some of her duties.
Each December districts do an official count of students with IEPs, Johnson said, and OPS is still “definitely up.”
She and other officials in the district have been analyzing reasons for the increase. Largely, she said, it is due to the number of students who have moved into the district who already have IEPs in place.
“We are a transient district so we do have kids that move and come and go pretty regularly in our district, but for whatever reason, this particular year we have had more students move in with IEPs and we haven’t had the equal number of kids who have moved out.”
She said at this time the district is looking ahead to next year to determine if any new positions need to be added to accommodate students, and whether or not the district can look at current staffing allocations to determine if they can be utilized in a different way.
Johnson said one of the many reasons Wedding was chosen for this new position is because of her instructional background, and “she’s good at thinking outside of the box to help students with disabilities to succeed.”
“With her experience, that gives her a broader view that can only help us provide better support for our schools,” Johnson said.
Wedding was interested in the assistant director position because she is tied emotionally to special education.
“When I first started teaching I taught special ed,” she said. “I fell in love with the idea of advocating for kids, and almost proving to people that any kid can do anything. I applied for this job because I feel like this will be an opportunity to do that on a bigger scale and help make systemic changes for kids, and advocate for kids that may not have anybody to advocate for them.”
In regards to the influx in students with IEPs this year, Wedding said any time a district is working with students that have disabilities, they have to “make sure that the services that are in place are the correct services for them.”
“As long as we are doing that as a district then our kids will be successful in life,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
