If you’re getting married this year or hope to be, the Owensboro Convention Center has something for you on Sunday.
The seventh annual “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show” is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. that day at the convention center.
It’s the largest wedding planning event in the area.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the facility, said she expects more than 30 local vendors again this year.
She said the lineup includes wedding planners, florists, DJs, photographers, venues, caterers, jewelers, wedding dress stores and more.
Last year’s event drew about 600 people, Alexander said.
Although the show is designed primarily for brides-to-be to help them plan their weddings, she said, a lot of people who aren’t engaged attend, “especially if they are hoping to get a proposal for Valentine’s Day or within the next year.”
No workshops or fashion shows are planned this year.
“We asked several brides and they felt that those things were not as important as one-on-one time with the vendors,” Alexander said.
The convention center hosts between 20 and 30 weddings a year, she said.
“A trend that we are seeing is that brides are wanting to have the ceremony and reception here to make it easier on the guests and save money,” Alexander said.
Most weddings have been in the ballrooms, “but we have had a few out on the Kentucky Legend Pier and in the exhibit halls,” she said.
Prizes to be given away include a rental package worth $3,500 at the convention center; professional DJ service with three $100 gift certificates and one $250 gift certificate; two $50 gift certificates from Flower Farm; three one-night stays at Hampton Inn & Suites; three Pandora bags with organizers from Nick T. Arnold Jewelers; two hours of limo service from Limos by Knight; a “Bride To Be” soy candle and a Polish Pottery “bubble mug” from Willow and Pine European Market; four $25 gift certificates from Painting with a Twist; and a two-hour paint party for up to five people from An Eye 4 Art.
Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available at the Bulleit Bourbon Bar at the show.
Admission is $3 for adults.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger- inquirer.com.
