A house in Stanley was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night.
The two-story house at 420 Wimsatt Road had been unoccupied since November 2020, when the homeowners moved to a nursing home.
Fire investigator Keith Hurm said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Electricity to the house had previously been turned off.
Hurm said several agencies responded to the blaze, including the Stanley and Daviess County fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.