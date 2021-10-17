If you’re looking for live bluegrass music in Owensboro, just head down to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St., on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon for the free public jam sessions
The Hall of Fame started the weekend jam sessions on July 28 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on both weekend days.
“The jam sessions are led by Chris Armstrong and Sally Dickens, local musicians who are on hand to encourage and assist beginners, as well as song selections,” said Carly Smith, Hall of Fame marketing director. “All skill levels are welcome.”
The jam sessions aren’t new, they’re just more public, on more days and in better time slots.
Starting in 1994, they were scheduled on the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m.
In February 1995, the jam session attracted the man who started it all. Bill Monroe, the “father of bluegrass music,” was 83 that year. He came up from Nashville in a white limousine for a tour of the museum. And after dinner at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Monroe dropped by the museum again with his mandolin to do a little picking with the local musicians.
“Spectators are welcome,” Smith said. “This past weekend, we had visitors from South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois and California. Before beginning their tour of the museum, they were thrilled to catch live music in the Pickin’ Parlor. A couple of the visitors joined in, as a great number of bluegrass fans are players themselves.
“We’re averaging 20 to 30 players for each jam session, but anticipate that to go up as word about the new days and times reaches players in the region.”
“In addition to museum visitors, we have had players join us from outside Owensboro, including many from western Kentucky and Southern Indiana.”
