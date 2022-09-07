Northwest Owensboro was one of the hardest hit areas from the weekend’s heavy rains, with water levels reaching above car doors on some streets and at least one house reporting backups through its toilets.

Regional Water Resource Agency director of engineering Garrett Gordon said the ongoing Ravine Sewer project in that area will mitigate such incidents in the future.

