Northwest Owensboro was one of the hardest hit areas from the weekend’s heavy rains, with water levels reaching above car doors on some streets and at least one house reporting backups through its toilets.
Regional Water Resource Agency director of engineering Garrett Gordon said the ongoing Ravine Sewer project in that area will mitigate such incidents in the future.
However, residents will have to wait more than another year until work is complete — and even then the problem still won’t be 100% solved, Gordon cautioned.
The Ravine Sewer project entails the construction of a new sewer line that will separate the combined sewer into a storm water sewer and a waste water sewer. The work covers about 40 acres from First and Walnut streets southwest to Fifth and Monarch streets.
“This is going to help in the problem areas of Second, Third, and Fourth streets,” Gordon said.
At an Aug. 24 Storm Water Quality Advisory Committee meeting, RWRA workers said they’ve finished laying storm pipe on First Street and were planning to begin work on Elm Street between Second and Third streets in mid-September.
The project’s expected completion date is Dec. 5, 2023.
Even then, many areas in Owensboro will still have flooding when it rains as hard as it did over the weekend, Gordon said.
“Whenever we get that much rain that fast, nothing 100% is going to alleviate it,” he said. “If you really wanted to solve the problem, you would have to separate all sanitary and rainwater flow. Through the older, more developed parts of town, that would be so labor-intensive and cost-intensive, it really wouldn’t be feasible.”
Gordon recommended residents in problem areas install backflow preventers or check valves on their sewer lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.