The Sunset Cruisers’ first Downtown Cruise-In of 2020 will feature a special guest on Saturday.
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will be making an appearance at the 4 to 8 p.m. event on Second Street between Daviess and Frederica streets.
Tommy Derkin — aka Tommy Salami — said the hot dog-shaped vehicle is in Evansville for two weeks and will be coming to the cruise-in.
The vehicle is 27 feet or 60 hot dogs long, weighs 14,000 pounds or 140,000 hot dogs, stands 11 feet high and 12 feet wide.
“The Weinermobile program was started in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s brother, Carl,” Derkin said. “The one we’re driving is a 2012 model. They’ve looked very similar since 1958.”
He said, “The bun roof will be open, so people can look inside at the ketchup and mustard seating.”
They’ll be handing out weiner whistles, Derkin said, “but unfortunately, no hot dogs.”
Steve McNatton, spokesman for the Sunset Cruisers, said the Weinermobile should be an extra reason for people to come downtown on Saturday afternoon.
The temperature should be about 82 degrees that day, he said.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled cruise-ins in April, May and June and the July event was at Home Deport.
So Saturday will be the first Downtown Cruise-in of the year.
McNatton said that alone should bring out a lot of cars and fans.
But it’s also Ford month.
“Ford month is always big,” McNatton said. “I think last year we had 70 to 80 Fords that week.”
All models and makes are welcome, but each month a different type of vehicle is celebrated.
“It should be a great night,” McNatton said.
He said everyone needs to wear a mask or stay more than six feet away from others.
“We’re going to do the best we can to keep everybody safe,” McNatton said.
Vehicles generally park at least four or five feet apart, so keeping them six feet apart won’t be a problem, he said.
The cruise-ins are normally on the first Saturday of each month from April through October.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
