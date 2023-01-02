Owensboro’s Alishia and Zachary Young welcomed their first child — Alexander R. Young — on New Year’s Day at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Alexander was also the first baby born at the hospital in 2023.
Alishia, 24, and Zachary, 26, initially met at church in April 2013 and were high school sweethearts at Ohio County High School.
“We’ve been together ever since,” Zachary Young said.
The couple married in April 2018 and the past year has brought many positive changes to their lives.
“We bought a house ..., we both switched jobs …, and had a baby,” Zachary Young said.
Sunday was a day of firsts for more than just the Youngs. For Dr. Angela Dawson, the birth of Alexander marked the first time she had delivered the hospital’s first baby of a new year.
Alishia Young, who is a first-grade teacher at Western Elementary School in Ohio County, said her students have been excited for her to become a mother.
“They’re thrilled to the moon,” she said.
The Youngs said the arrival of their new family member wasn’t expected just yet.
“Originally, his due date was Jan. 11, but I had talked to Dr. Dawson and she said we can schedule an induction for (Jan. 4),” Alishia Young said. “So my original game plan was to show up on the 4th and have him, but he just decided that he didn’t want to wait till (then).”
Alishia Young’s water broke at 5 a.m. Saturday, and at 8:34 a.m. Sunday — more than 28 hours later — Alexander came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. He was 20 inches long.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” Alishia Young said. “We didn’t even realize until we got here, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re the only one in labor.’ … It was all kind of a big shock.”
“The running joke last night with the nurses and the doctors was whether we’re going to get a tax deduction or a New Year’s baby,” Zachary Young joked. “It’s going to be one of the two.”
The Youngs said they are thankful for the staff at the hospital for helping them navigate through their first-time experience.
“The doctors and the nurses here are so fabulous,” Alishia Young said. “They were awesome.”
“... Even when (some people’s) shifts were over, they stayed with us because they worked with us all night,” Zachary Young said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you’re good. We want to make sure the baby’s good.’ It was nice.”
Mindy Jones, manager of the mother-baby unit at OHRH, worked previously in labor and delivery for 10 years as a nurse before taking on her current post in December 2021.
“This is what I was looking forward to the most,” she told the Youngs.
Beforehand, Jones went shopping for gifts to give to the family that would be having the first baby of the year.
She was excited the Youngs were the recipients.
“It just warms my heart just seeing you (two) look at each other,” she said to the family. “If anybody deserves having the first New Year’s baby and that excitement, it seems like it’s you (two).”
Todd Johnson, Alishia Young’s stepfather, was there to say hello to his sixth grandchild.
“Being (Alishia’s) first and remembering my other daughter’s first and how that changed me,” he said. “They don’t have a clue yet, but they’re going to find out real quick how their lives are changed.
“(There’s) not a doubt in my mind they’re going to be great parents,” he said.
“As far as the future, I just want to make sure (Alexander’s) happy with anything that he decides to do,” Alishia Young said.
