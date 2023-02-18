Having recently celebrated a milestone birthday that marks the beginning of my best year ever, I have spent some time this week reflecting on some of the privileges and rewards that accompany this age.
One of the first things I did on my birthday was zip down to the Daviess County Courthouse to find the PVA office, a place I am not sure I have ever visited before, or if I did, I don’t know what I would have been doing there.
But in this case, I had in my hand a homestead exemption application, which I had previously downloaded in anticipation of this momentous occasion. The pleasant, professional clerk reviewed the form, assured me everything had been filled out correctly, checked my identification to be sure I was who I claimed to be, watched me sign and date the application, and then showed me a summary of the significant discount that will be applied to my property taxes from now on. She seemed as happy about it as I was, and that’s saying something.
If you are 65 and have not made this journey to the courthouse, go now. It is well worth your time.
This next thing doesn’t have anything to do with my birthday, but it just so happened that my driver’s license was about to expire. Leaving downtown, I journeyed out to the regional drivers licensing office.
I am glad we have one here in Owensboro, although I secretly wish we did not have to navigate the roundabout to get to it. Maybe that is part of the test to see who deserves a license, I don’t know.
I selected the eight-year renewal option for my Real ID, mainly so I don’t have to go back out there. Everyone in that office wore a large button that proclaimed they were “Here to HELP,” and apparently the employees take that seriously because they were universally impressively helpful and efficient.
The day was still young. Feeling thoroughly buoyed by now, I decided to treat myself to a birthday cake in the form of a chocolate long John from Rolling Pin, and upon making such an announcement to the cheerful gentleman behind the counter, he gave me one for free. Happy Birthday to Me!
More from this section
Later, I met a friend for lunch at a new café we had not yet explored. I can highly recommend the chicken salad sandwich at the Red Swing. Sit outside if the weather is nice, or along the bar facing the windows so you can watch pedestrians stroll by as you eat.
My lunch buddy wished me a happy birthday, gave me an international plug adapter as a gift, which will come in handy later this year when I take off on my next adventure, and nodded in agreement as we discussed the halftime entertainment from the weekend’s Super Bowl.
Apparently, her fans are saying Rihanna’s mini-concert was the most spectacular thing in the universe. I was underwhelmed, to say the least, but have learned to accept that I no longer have any idea who is “hot” among performing artists these days. Okay, Boomer.
However, I was impressed by the logistics of the floating platforms, and although I had never even heard of Chris Stapleton before Sunday night, I thought his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was absolute perfection: Simple, straightforward and heartfelt. That coach wasn’t the only one moved to tears.
I headed home, where I found three more birthday cards in my mailbox, bringing my total to seven.
In between, scattered throughout the day, I received and responded to numerous text messages and phone calls from my kids, grandgirl, cousins and friends. I am always surprised when anyone remembers my birthday, and was truly touched by each expression of good wishes.
The weather was nice — I’ve always been lucky with the weather — and so I treated my dog to a late afternoon walk. Roof did not wish me a happy birthday, but his presence in my life is a gift every day so that’s all right.
I am not old, but I’ve been around long enough to appreciate a quiet evening on the rocking chair on my front porch, where I settled in to watch the birds flit around the branches of my tree. I waved at neighbors as they passed by, and thought once again how very thankful I am for the blessing of waving farewell to a great year … and greeting a year that is going to be the best ever — so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.