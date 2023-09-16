Keith Wells has done a lot for the Owensboro community over his career working with at-risk youth, and by helping lead community-oriented organizations as a board member for the Owensboro Family YMCA, Lighthouse Recovery and RiverValley Behavioral Health.
Friday afternoon, Wells received a moment of recognition from the U.S. Air Force, when he was chosen to participate in the “Hometown Hero” flight, with the Thunderbirds flight team.
Wells and Major Jeff Downie took to the sky shortly after 2 p.m. in one of the team’s F-16 Fighting Falcons. During his 45 minutes in the air, Wells experienced intense speeds and maneuvers, as Downie performed rolls and turns the Thunderbirds will demonstrate Saturday and Sunday downtown during the Owensboro Air Show.
After the flight, Wells said the experience of flying in an F-16 is “taxing on your body,” but he was grateful for the experience.
“I appreciate the opportunity to do this,” Well said. “It’s once in a lifetime. It’s amazing.”
The Thunderbirds conduct “Hometown Hero” flights for people selected by the community for their record of service. Wells is superintendent of Owensboro Day Treatment, which is part of the Department of Juvenile Justice. The goal of Day Treatment is help youth referred to DJJ to turn their lives around.
“I always wanted to help,” Wells said, when asked about his 26 years working with youth. “I wanted to give back.
“I was helped by a number of folks,” Wells said. He added his parents instilled in him how important it is “to be kind and, if you see someone who needs help, always reach out to help.”
Wells said he has seen the youth under his care succeed, and watching juveniles in the program grow and become an adult with a good life is why he enjoys his career.
Successes can happen one juvenile at a time. “That one means everything,” he said.
Sgt. Breanna Klemm, who is part of the Thurderbirds’ public affairs team, said Wells was selected by the community.
“His name came up multiple times,” Klemm said. “This is a way of giving back to those who give back.”
The team is celebrating its 70th anniversary with 70 air shows this year — performing about every weekend between March and November, Klemm said.
“We’re pretty much flying every day of the week,” Klemm said.
Downie, who flew Wells’ Fighting Falcon, said the Hometown Hero flights are important to the Thunderbird team.
“What you do for this community is not lost on us,” Downie told Wells after the flight. “You invest your life in these kids, and it shows. “
