Keith Wells, superintendent of Owensboro Day Treatment, gave insight to what the center does while speaking Wednesday to the Owensboro Rotary Club.
ODT is under the umbrella of the Department of Juvenile Justice, which is under the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
“Day treatments are the community part of the DJJ,” Wells said. “With day treatments, our kids come in the mornings, and they leave in the afternoon. Very similar to a school setting.”
The center has a capacity of 36 youth, ranging in age from 12 to 17. There are three treatment groups with a maximum of 12 youth per group. The treatment teams consist of a counselor, youth worker and teacher.
Some of the services the facility provides includes education, recreation, one hour of individual counseling, two-hours of group counseling, family counseling, workplace readiness, community volunteer work and substance abuse counseling and education.
“The meat of our program is the individual and group counseling,” Wells said. “Each kid gets at least one hour of individual counseling a lot, which means a lot to them. A lot of times these kids are coming from a public school setting where, if they’re having problems, they may just get sent to the office and nobody talks to them about what’s going on.”
ODT receives referrals from different entities, from court designated workers to district court judges and other DJJ facilities. The center works with public and state offenders.
Public offenders who are juveniles commit crimes that would still be considered a crime if committed by an adult. Juvenile status offenders commit crimes that pertain to their class, such as truancy, since that is a crime that cannot be committed by an adult.
“Day treatment provides a highly-structured environment, and when I say highly structured, kids love structure,” Wells said. “Some of the structure we provide includes wearing uniforms and using manners.”
ODT also requires the youth in treatment to attend summer school, which Wells said can be a downfall for some.
“They hear and ask if they have to. Yes,” he said. “We want to occupy that time that they could possibly be making some bad choices. I typically give them three weeks off in the summer, and the summer school schedule is from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., so it’s not that strenuous.”
Each person in day treatment works with their counselor to design a Comprehensive Individual Treatment Plan outlining the goals and expectations of the youth while in treatment.
“Everybody’s treatment plan looks different,” Wells said. “It’s an important piece of the puzzle in how we do our work at day treatment.”
