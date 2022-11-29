When Joe Welsh decided in 2019 to provide every Davies County Detention Center inmate a case of ramen noodles, the cost then was $2 for a 12-pack.
But as with all groceries, ramen noodles have also fallen victim to inflation, which has taken the cost to around $3.50 per case.
Welsh said that means to buy for 700 inmates will be nearly double the cost this year.
“When I started, I had to raise about $1,500; now I’d say it’s going to be more than $2,500,” Welsh said.
This will be the fourth ramen noodle fundraiser in a row for Welsh who has turned this into a Christmas tradition.
Welsh, who spent time in the detention center when he was young, said this has become a personal ministry for him because he can relate to how it felt being incarcerated during this time of year.
“This is what God has called me to do for Christmas and that’s to love on those who are in jail during the holidays,” said Welsh, who’s the outreach pastor at Matthew’s Table. “It reminds me of the time when I was there and what it felt like to be there on Christmas.”
Matthew’s Table will also be including a card this year with every case of ramen noodles.
Roger Chilton, pastor of preaching and vision at Matthew’s table, said the church’s congregation has “a heart” for jail ministry.
“...Many of our folks have been there and Hebrews 13:3 encourages the church to ‘remember those in prison as though in prison with them’,” Chilton said. “It’s one of the many ways we show love to folks who are often overlooked during the holidays.”
Ramen noodles are considered both a delicacy and can be a form of currency among inmates who place a high value on the instant pasta dish.
Welsh said inmates will often make “blowups,” which is combining the noodles with other foods such as corn, beans and potato chips.
“It’s the cheapest route to not being hungry,” Welsh said. “It’s 80 cents for ramen noodles (in the jail commissary) while other things are $3 and $4.”
For security reasons, Welsh said he can’t accept cases of ramen noodles from the the public. Instead, he can only take monetary payments that he will use to purchase the noodles from a local grocery store.
Contributions to the ramen noodle fundraising campaign can be made through Welsh’s PayPal account — welsh4411@gmail.com — or calling him at 270-302-1161.
Welsh said his goal is to have the ramen noodles delivered to the jail by Dec. 16.
“They come on pallets and they’re wrapped so it’s like coming right from the factory,” Welsh said. “So I’m responsible for getting them from the grocery store to the jail without anybody touching them.”
