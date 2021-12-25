Welsh serves Christmas dinner in future shelter

Last year, it was 15 degrees in English Park on Christmas morning.
But the breeze blowing off the Ohio River made it feel more like 1 below.
And a light snow was falling.
Radio personality Angel Welsh and 30 or more volunteers were setting up a Christmas breakfast in the park’s picnic pavilion — free to anyone who wanted to eat with others on the year’s most special day.
Between 35 and 40 people showed up despite the extreme cold.
Friday’s weather was much better — 57 degrees under cloudy skies.
And Welsh’s free meal was moved from Christmas to Christmas Eve, from breakfast to lunch and indoors at 2820 W. Fourth St. — future home of Welsh’s “My Sister’s Keeper,” an overnight homeless shelter for women and children.
Friday’s dinner was “an outreach for people who don’t have a place to eat Christmas dinner,” Welsh said. “It’s open to anyone who wants to come.”
She and a group of volunteers were setting up for a meal that included chili, beef stew, vegetable soup, sandwiches, bottled water, cookies, crackers and candy canes.
Tables were set up for 30 guests, but there was enough food for more.
And Welsh said “to go” meals were also available.
Postal workers had also brought canned goods, bread, cereal, oranges, soup, Ramen and more for those attending the meal.
This will probably be the only time the Christmas meal is served in the former church, where Center Street Baptist, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Lifeline Revival Center once worshipped, Welsh said.
She’s hoping that by this time next year, she’ll be serving 16 women and children there every day.
But much work needs to be done before that happens.
Money must be raised.
And the west side of the building has to be demolished and showers and a laundry room built there.
“The journey is a marathon,” Welsh said, “not a sprint.”
There is a real need for more shelters for women and children in Owensboro, she said.
“Some are in very dangerous situations,” Welsh said.
Many are sleeping on friends’ couches or living in pay-by-the-week motels.
“They need a safe landing pad,” Welsh said.
The shelter will provide transportation to and from the St. Benedict’s Women’s and Family Services day shelter, where people can receive case management services, apply for jobs and utilize the technology center.
Welsh said some will spend just one night at “My Sister’s Keeper.”
Some will stay longer.
Both are welcome, she said.
Welsh said earlier that she has a long history working with area homeless shelters and having experienced homelessness herself inspired her to open “My Sister’s Keeper.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
