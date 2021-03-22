Wendell Foster has integrated a new sensory machine into occupational therapy for clients, according to certified occupational therapy assistant Joy Wagoner, which helps provide sensory integration.
Sensory integration, she said, helps to engage the senses and acts as a sort of therapy for individuals who might be overwhelmed or underwhelmed by sensory intake.
“Sensory integration is basically how we receive sensations through sight, hearing, smell, taste and feel and how our brain integrates them helps our body regulate,” she said. “Most of us do this without even thinking about it and it’s just something that’s automatic. But a lot of our individuals have trouble with sensory processing, so they can get really overwhelmed, really overstimulated or sometimes it can be hard to stimulate them.”
The new sensory machine, complete with bubbles, mirrors, microfiber and color changing lights, as well as a bluetooth speaker for music, helps regulate sensory systems if a client needs more sensory input or creates a calming effect, according to Wagoner.
“I mostly see a more calming effect, like if somebody’s a little bit agitated or maybe even sad, sometimes we use things like this and it just kind of helps calm and brings them back to a more neutral or better mood,” she said.
Wendell Foster received the sensory machine around two weeks ago through a grant with PNC Bank and hopes to get a second machine, according to Wagoner. While the facility wanted to try out the first machine to see how it would work with clients, she said the machine has been an essential addition to occupational therapy since the pandemic has limited access to some of the facility’s equipment.
Other equipment incorporated similar sensory input such as vibrations, music and light projections. This machine is unique, however, because it is mobile as well, which means it can be moved to different rooms and buildings within the Wendell Foster campus, making it more accessible.
“This has really come very in handy,” Wagoner said. “We have a lot of patients that have really benefited from occupational therapy and sensory integration … and that’s really been a piece that’s been missing since the pandemic.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
