Thanks to a $100,000 gift from the Marilyn & William Young Foundation, Wendell Foster is preparing to start renovating its Green Outpatient Therapy Facility.
The project is estimated to cost $511,686, said John Gleason, director of community outreach.
The 21,000-square-foot building will be refurbished in phases, beginning with replacing sections of the roof and resurfacing the parking lot.
“This project will be a little challenging,” said Chad Underhill, vice president of facilities and environmental services. “We will keep this facility open while we do our work. We will have to be strategic in planning our work.”
The renovation also will include new interior paint, flooring, ceilings and lights. When complete, it will have the same look and feel as Wendell Foster’s new $3.5 million Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility, which opened in August.
That building is on the southwest corner of the Wendell Foster campus and is attached to the Green Outpatient Therapy Facility.
Underhill, who oversees the renovation, expects the Green Outpatient Therapy Facility project to take several months.
Fundraising is an important part of the project, Gleason said.
“We are reaching out to other foundations and exploring other fundraising ideas,” he said.
The Marilyn & William Young Foundation donation made work on the roof and parking lot feasible now. Those were two jobs Underhill wanted to complete before cold weather sets in.
“We are honored and overjoyed to receive this generous gift from the Marilyn & William Young Foundation,” Doug Hoyt, CEO, said in a press release. “We will make sure that this goes toward providing continued quality services to our care recipients.”
For decades, the foundation has been a faithful Wendell Foster partner.
“We seek out partnerships such as this one,” Sara Hemingway, the foundation’s executive director, said in a press release. “This is the purpose of our foundation — to partner with projects that improve our community. We’re delighted to help.”
Wendell Foster continues to seek funds to cover the remaining costs of renovating the Green Outpatient Therapy Facility.
Anyone interested in donating should contact Hoyt at dhoyt@wendellfoster.org or Gleason at jgleason@wendellfoster.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
