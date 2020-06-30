Wendell Foster officials announced Monday that Doug Hoyt will be the nonprofit’s new CEO, effective July 20.
During his career, Hoyt has worked at the Green River Area Development District and Kenergy Corp.
At GRADD, Hoyt was the associate director for community and economic development. Currently, he is the electric cooperative’s director of procurement and contracts.
Hoyt has been active in the community.
He ran twice for elected office — for Owensboro mayor in 2016 and Daviess Fiscal Court commissioner two years later.
Hoyt currently serves on the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board, Owensboro Community & Technical College Board and Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Board.
Also, Hoyt has been involved with Wendell Foster since 2016. He served as a citizen representative on a committee before joining the board of directors about two years ago.
“I developed a passion for that they do,” Hoyt said of his years of involvement at the nonprofit. “... My passion grew deeper and deeper.”
Hoyt commended Wendell Foster’s staff. They have helped the nonprofit earn an excellent reputation regionally and nationally, he said.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” he said. “I’m greatly looking forward to working with the excellent team we have.”
Hoyt replaces interim CEO Ben Boarman, who volunteered to lead Wendell Foster after former CEO Eric Scharf left the nonprofit in January.
Terry Ward, board chairman, was unavailable for comment Monday.
“Doug Hoyt is a great hire for the CEO position at Wendell Foster,” Ward said in a press release. “He has been a very active member of the Owensboro community for 40 years. Doug understands the importance that Wendell Foster has in our community, and he has the skill set to lead Wendell Foster into the future. I feel very blessed that we have been able to hire Doug as our new CEO.”
Hoyt and his wife Brenda have two children and four grandchildren.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
