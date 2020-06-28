Wendell Foster, an organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, made a tough call last week.
The agency announced Tuesday, “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, our 2020 benefit auction has been canceled.”
It added, “Raising $108,000 in 2019, this was a hard pill to swallow. If you would like to match your 2019 donation, please contact Maggie Price at 270-683-4517 or make a donation.”
Price, vice president for development, said, “It’s sad, but the community has always been generous with us in the past, and we hope they will continue to be generous with us this year.”
The dinner and auction had been set for Sept. 12 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Price said about 400 people attended last year’s event.
People who want to help this year can go to the agency’s website — wendellfoster.org — and click on the “donate” button at the top of the page.
This was the second fundraising challenge the 73-year-old agency has faced this year because of the pandemic.
In March, the week the coronavirus pandemic hit, the nonprofit was set to host a half marathon that was to feature 883 runners from 14 states and Canada.
It had to be abruptly postponed when the runners were already on their way to the city.
John Gleason, the race director, said the agency had hoped to raise about $30,000.
“We raised $26,000 last year,” he said.
Price said Wendell Foster is now planning the half marathon for Nov. 14.
“We’re hoping we’ll be able to do it then,” she said.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
