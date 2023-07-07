Wendell Foster and the Chamber Young Professionals (CYP) are teaming to host the fifth annual First Responders BBQ from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20 at the Wendell Foster Sensory Park.
The event honors local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County.
All first responders in the area are invited to the cookout with free lunch, complimentary ice cream from Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Concessions, yard games and door prizes.
Wendell Foster created the First Responders BBQ in 2018 with the goal of uniting Wendell Foster care recipients and staff with first responders they may typically only see on a work-related basis.
Reservations are not required to attend the cookout.
