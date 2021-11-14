Wendell Foster held its third annual half-marathon Saturday with a large turnout to support runners and the organization at Smothers Park.
The local nonprofit works to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The race, originally set for March, was rescheduled to November due to COVID-19.
While the main priority for the half marathon is to bring community awareness to those with disabilities, it has also turned into a large fundraising event, as well.
In the past two years, the race has brought in, on average, about $30,000 with around 900 runners for each year from more than 20 different states.
The race was also rated no. 1 for best running race in Owensboro Living Magazine.
Adrian Yeiser, a runner at the event, said he originally registered to support a friend who was also running in the half-marathon. He said both of them are from Owensboro and are avid runners.
Mainly, he said, they wanted to support the organization, having run in Wendell Foster’s pilot half-marathon two years ago.
“We run most days a week and we did this for fun and I’d say about a month ago, he said he was going to do it and I thought I’d do it with him,” he said. “We started the race where you run through the Wendell Foster Center and you have all their clients cheering you on and you just can’t beat that experience.”
Runner Luke Alexander said he originally did not plan on registering for the event, and when he did, did not know if he was going to run it or not, but knew he wanted to support Wendell Foster either way.
“I was not going to do it because I didn’t feel like I was in good enough shape to do it, but about two or three months ago, a lady named … really convinced me. She said, ‘I don’t care if you run or not, you need to sign up to support this organization,’ ” he said. “So I registered with maybe not the intention of doing it. I registered just to support this organization because it’s awesome. What they do is awesome.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.