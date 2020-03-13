Wendell Foster officials postponed the nonprofit’s half marathon Thursday morning.
The 13.1-mile race, which attracted 883 runners from 14 states and Canada, was set for Saturday morning.
“Community leaders and our presenting sponsor Owensboro Health have been working together during the outbreak of (coronavirus, or COVID-19) to limit chances for exposure locally,” John Gleason, race director, said in a press release. “Although there is no cause for panic, we’d prefer to err on the side of caution and make these adjustments if it has the potential to keep our community healthy.”
The decision was made in collaboration with OH, Green River District Health Department and Mayor Tom Watson’s office.
“We are working with the city on finding an alternative date,” Gleason said.
Wendell Foster will honor all current race registrations when the new date is set.
The decision had to be made quickly because runners would be traveling today. On Friday, March 13, an expo was planned at the Owensboro Convention Center, where runners were supposed to pick up their packets.
The event is one of Wendell Foster’s largest fundraisers of the year. Last year’s inaugural race raised about $26,000.
Gleason said it’s also an important event because it raises awareness about Wendell Foster, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities.
“We hope people are understanding,” he said. “It’s not only in the best interest of the people we support but the whole community.”
Owensboro Health is postponing or canceling the following events:
• Sports physicals at the Powderly Healthplex on March 25 and April 1 have been postponed.
• The Coalminer’s Respiratory Clinic black lung panel of experts in Henderson and Greenville on March 31 and April 14 have been postponed.
• Prenatal classes are postponed.
• LifeSpring Cancer Support Group is canceled through April.
• Walk with a Doc at the Healthpark on March 19 is postponed.
• Diabetes Alert Day at the Healthpark on March 24 is postponed.
• Golden Partners events — bunco on Tuesday, Lunch Bunch and Friday Flix — are canceled.
“Due to the World Health Organization’s declaring COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, we are enhancing our policies for the protection of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer. “While we have not seen any cases of COVID-19, it is important that we limit opportunities for exposure, such as large gatherings and events. That is why we are canceling or postponing events for the next 30 days. We will continue to evaluate events on a month-to-month basis.”
Other community events that are postponed or canceled in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread:
• The Owensboro Thoroughbreds canceled the last seven games of their season.
• Audubon Area Community Services postponed its eighth annual Veterans Resource Fair/Stand Down, which was set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Youngman Readiness Center.
• Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County postponed its spring garage sale scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
• The Retired Teachers luncheon and meeting set for Monday has been canceled.
• Daviess County Public Library has canceled all outreach to senior facilities until further notice.
• Kentucky Wesleyan College canceled the Alfred Abel and Diane Earle duo recital scheduled for March 29.
• Brescia University canceled its enrollment events, such as its March open house and March preview day.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro canceled its last performances of “Dear Edwina, Jr.,” scheduled for Friday, March 13, Saturday and Sunday. However, the community theater is moving ahead with plans to present “Owensboro’s Got Talent” Saturday at Trinity Centre.
On Thursday morning, the RiverPark Center published a press release to say its officials were closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. “At this time, all shows are moving forward as scheduled and all standard ticketing policies are in effect,” the release said.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center, reported no events have been canceled or postponed at that venue.
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History plans to host its Sip & Putt fundraiser from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
