Wendell Foster held its 4th annual Special Needs Expo on Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Cindy Huston, director of the Technology and Resource Center at Wendell Foster, said the expo is meant to bring different community agencies together under one roof so families can learn about different services and resources.
“We had 50 vendors that cover a variety of different needs ranging from assistive technology, medical equipment, manage care, healthcare, day programs, recreation opportunities,” she said. “Just a nice variety.”
Huston said raising anyone with a disability can be challenging and navigating the services can be difficult.
“This is a way to provide a one-stop shop so families can see what is offered in the community,” she said.
Organizers billed the expo as an opportunity for community agencies to provide information about resources and services that will help assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability.
Wendell Foster is a private 501©(3) non-profit that serves over 2,000 people across 34 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana with a focus on supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organization is a comprehensive service provider, supporting an array of individuals in need by offering outpatient therapy, residential living, community living, an assistive technology lending library, transportation services and various support programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.