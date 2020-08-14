Wendell Foster, which serves people with disabilities, opened its new $3.5 million Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility Wednesday.
The state-of-the-art building sits at the corner of Triplett and Ninth streets, where the nonprofit’s All-Faith Chapel once stood.
The 16,000-square-foot comprehensive rehabilitation facility offers many amenities never before available at Wendell Foster, including a quiet room, lactation room, two consultation rooms, outdoor therapy space and employee conference/training room.
“We have been talking about this for 14 years,” said Sandy Hayden, vice president of outpatient services.
The project’s groundbreaking took place in June 2019, but Wendell Foster officials started preparing long before then.
Currently, the nonprofit provides outpatient services to 700 individuals. The new facility will allow Wendell Foster to nearly double its capacity in the future.
The project came in under budget, campus officials said. Hayden Construction was the project’s general contractor.
The building is named in honor of Gary Latham and his family. Latham has been a resident at Wendell Foster for 14 years. His family resides in Tennessee.
“The family has been very involved for decades,” said Doug Hoyt, CEO.
The Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility offers a spacious lobby with a dark barnwood-clad accent wall. PNC Bank sponsored the lobby.
A quiet room connects to the lobby, offering children with sensory issues some solitude.
Walls throughout the facility are painted light gray.
Hallways are tiled and extra wide for easy access.
Physical therapists’ offices are centered between the building’s two gyms.
The larger gym features a set of electric parallel bars. With the touch of a button, therapists can adjust the bars’ height and width to accommodate a client. WHAS Crusade for Children provided a grant to purchase the bars.
“It’s not something everyone has,” Hayden said of the power parallel bars. “It’s a nice feature.”
One mirrored hallway, which stretches alongside the gyms, is outfitted with two sets of bars also, and permanent tiled markers on the floor were installed so therapists can measure how far a client walks during a session.
“The layout of the building and treatment spaces were the result of the therapists’ input,” Hayden said. “They told us what they needed to deliver the best possible care and to be a first-class facility. I think we accomplished it.”
The 50-foot-by-50-foot outdoor courtyard will feature a basketball hoop and tables for therapy sessions.
“Keeping kids engaged is very important,” said Jeff Hagan, marketing director. “Our ultimate goal is to get kids active.”
Wendell Foster is looking for a business or individual to sponsor the outdoor courtyard.
To celebrate the facility’s opening, a virtual ribbon cutting and tour can be viewed on Wendell Foster’s website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Now that the new outpatient services building is open for business, Hoyt is turning his attention to a $520,000 renovation of the campus’ Green Outpatient Therapy Facility, which is attached to the new facility via a connector.
When the renovation is done, the Green Outpatient Therapy Facility will have the same look and feel as the Latham Outpatient Therapy Facility, Hoyt said.
Wendell Foster officials are engaged in fundraising for that renovation. For more information about the outdoor courtyard sponsorship or contributing to the upcoming building renovation, contact Hoyt at 270-852-1456 or dhoyt@wendell foster.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
