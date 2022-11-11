Wendell Foster is preparing for its annual half-marathon race Saturday, with a companion 5K race added this year.
The races begin at the fountains near Smothers Park at 7:30 a.m.
“Each year, half-marathon runners have shared a favorite part of the race has been running through Wendell Foster’s campus at mile one, where they are greeted with cheers from people we support and staff members,” said Kara Howard, vice president of development and community engagement for Wendell Foster. “We are thrilled 5K (participants) will get to experience this too.”
Howard said the half marathon has been hosted by the organization since 2019. It returned last year after not being held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the races, there will be an expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, where local vendors will share more about their services and information packets can be picked up.
“We’re really excited about that,” Howard said. “There will be a DJ, and we are trying to make it a really fun atmosphere to get everyone pumped up (about) the race.”
The money raised from the races will be used to support the programs and services Wendell Foster provides, Howard said.
“We are excited to offer a 5K route to this year’s race so even more community members can join Wendell Foster in being a part of our mission: empowering people with disabilities,” she said.
There will be several road closures to accommodate the races, including: J.R. Miller Boulevard from 18th Street to Salem Drive, which will be closed starting at approximately 7 a.m. until the last runner is through; portions of Ford Avenue and Griffith Avenue will be closed at 7 a.m.; and portions of Veterans Boulevard will close at different times.
