Wendell Foster was recently able to help a Kentucky family in need of a piece of durable medical equipment through a statewide initiative it participates in called Project CARAT (Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology).
The program supports the reuse of durable medical equipment by allowing families to donate equipment they are no longer using to nine different facilities throughout the state, which is then given to another family in need.
Such equipment might include a power chair, manual wheelchairs, communication devices, etc., according to Cindy Huston, director of Technology and Resource Center for Wendell Foster.
Huston said the facility was recently able to help northern Kentucky’s Amelia Means obtain a positioning system chair.
Amelia had recently undergone surgery and had a full cast on both legs following the surgery, according to her mother, Katie Means.
“We were trying to find something that we could sit her in, because she was going to have a full leg cast on both legs for like six to eight weeks, so the chair was perfect,” she said. “I looked it up just to see how much the chair would be, and it was, I think, over $2,000 for the chair.”
Katie Means said that while insurance may have covered the chair, it would have likely taken months before it would have even been approved. By then, she said, Amelia likely would not have needed the equipment.
Instead, the facility where Amelia had her surgery found out that an Owensboro family had recently donated the equipment that she needed to Wendell Foster. The nonprofit was able to provide the chair to Amelia’s family free of charge through the CARAT program.
“Things are just so expensive, and on top of everyday life and needing so many things, it’s a huge help not to have that burden of thousands of dollars for a chair that might last you six months,” Katie Means said.
Additionally, she said kids outgrow things quickly, including medical equipment. A child might outgrow something in a matter of months and need to upgrade to something that better fits their needs, which is where programs like Project CARAT come in.
Wendell Foster has been connecting with statewide networks to help place durable medical equipment in the hands of families in need for about 15 years, according to Huston.
“We try to promote the program in our community so people who are in need of things can contact us, and we can work with them to get the equipment they need,” she said.
She said the program is a win-win-win situation because families who are no longer in need of equipment have a place to send it, and families in need are able to put the equipment to use again while insurance companies are not purchasing duplicate equipment.
“With regards to durable medical equipment … it can cost up to several thousand dollars, so when a person is no longer using it, they don’t want to just put it in their shed and just let it collect dust, people want to find another home for it,” Huston said.
She said Wendell Foster also holds a reuse event every year where anyone in need in the community can come and look at different equipment the facility has available and take items home free of charge.
This year, she said the nonprofit was able to give out at least 50 items to families who were in need.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
