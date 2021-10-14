Wendell Foster has announced the promotion of Kara Howard to the role of vice president of development and community engagement. Howard has been with the agency since Feb. 15, 2021, previously serving as a community engagement specialist.
“Kara has proven to be a reliable and capable leader in her time here,” Wendell Foster CEO Doug Hoyt said. “Her strong ties to the community, as well as her ability to creatively seek new opportunities, will be a great asset in furthering the mission of Wendell Foster.”
Howard said Wednesday that she is most looking forward to seeing the agency, which serves people with disabilities, and all of its employees grow and succeed in the coming years.
“Our mission at Wendell Foster is to empower people with disabilities to realize their dreams and their potential,” she said. “We believe that people of all abilities are important, so not only do we want to empower those with disabilities, but we want everyone to feel included and empowered to go after their dreams.”
As community engagement specialist, Howard has organized major events for the agency at 815 Triplett St., including the First Responders BBQ, the Wendell Foster Golf Scramble and, most recently, the Forever a Difference Maker Annual Benefit Auction, which raised over $150,000 for the nonprofit organization.
Howard said that while it is hard to pick just one event, the benefit auction is her favorite.
“It was amazing to see the community support that we received at that event,” Howard said. “We had people from Owensboro and different parts of Kentucky that came out to support Wendell Foster.”
According to a Wednesday statement, “Howard’s advancement promises to bring a fresh perspective and bold ideas to the role. As vice president of development and community engagement, she hopes to focus the department’s efforts on modernizing fundraising, brand awareness and community education.”
Howard said that her goal is “to lead with compassion and integrity.” She hopes to build her team in the coming months and is “excited to invest in their growth and success.”
Howard is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and marketing. She is also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Owensboro chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
