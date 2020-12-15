Wendell Foster received more than $30,000 in contributions to its first annual 50/50 Holiday Raffle, according to Chief Executive Officer Doug Hoyt.
In lieu of its normal annual fundraiser that would have taken place in person earlier this year, Wendell Foster opted for a raffle, where tickets could be purchased for $1. The total pot was split, with half going to the winner and half going to Wendell Foster to fund the Green Therapy Facility, which provides occupational, speech and physical therapy to children and adults with disabilities.
“This was the ‘first annual,’ ” Hoyt said. “This was a COVID-driven fundraising event and, like everybody else, we had to cancel our in-person signature fundraising event in September, and so this was one of those … ways we felt like we could reach people, and at the same time, it gives something back to people, so it was a win-win.”
In total, Hoyt said the raffle brought in $32,373 and a little more than $16,000 will go toward the renovation.
Hoyt said the raffle received participants from 22 states.
“The majority were from Owensboro area … but in terms of states, we had 22 different states where people bought tickets and I think that is amazing that people from all over the county — literally all over the country — supported us,” he said.
In the final 24 hours leading to the end of the raffle, Hoyt said the pot increased by $10,000.
With the raffle and the $28,545 raised on GivingTuesday, Wendell Foster has received nearly $45,000 recently for the Green Therapy Facility.
The total cost of the project, according to Hoyt, is nearly $500,000. He said Wendell Foster has raised approximately $250,000 in total so far, a little more than half of what is needed.
“I absolutely want to say thank you to everybody that did participate in this challenging year,” he said. “We’ve just had an overwhelming outpouring of support two weeks in a row … It’s just amazing to me that, in what is considered difficult times, people have been so generous.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.