Wendell Foster is now allowing for visitors in its residential facility.
Restrictions have changed significantly throughout the last year as state guidelines have changed, said CEO Doug Hoyt.
When the pandemic started a year ago, Hoyt said the facility went from being able to allow visitors to come and go to being completely closed, with the exception of window visits.
“That was tough,” he said. “After the vaccinations started to occur … the state issued guidance that said we could begin allowing visitation in the buildings again.”
Hoyt said outdoor visitations were allowed with masks, social distancing and no physical contact if county numbers were below a certain point and there were no COVID-19 cases in the facility. However, that was rarely the case, he said.
“Basically, it meant nobody could visit,” he said.
Now, however, Hoyt said the facility is able to allow in-person visits in the resident’s room, so long as there is a limit of two persons per visit, visitors adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines and there is no co-mingling with other residents.
Additionally, if visitors are vaccinated, they can now have physical contact with residents, Hoyt said.
This “would have been the first time that some people here would have seen a loved one or been able to touch them,” he said.
Residents are also now able to be taken out of the facility for week-long home visits.
Hoyt said there are now visiting hours implemented at the facility to allow for more cleaning and sanitizing efforts.
“For most of them, it’s a night and day difference. The joy that they have to be able to see their loved ones is just a heartwarming and incredible feeling,” he said.
