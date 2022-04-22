Wendell Foster will host its annual yard sale at its Triplett Street campus on Friday, April 29 and is seeking donated items.
Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at the Wendell Foster Young Building. All items except clothing and shoes will be accepted.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Wendell Foster Christmas Fund to purchase gifts for residents.
