Wendell Foster’s third annual Special Needs Expo has been postponed until October, but the event will feature a celebrity guest.
Wendell Foster, a local nonprofit agency serving people with disabilities. The organization has hosted its Special Needs Expo for the last two years and originally planned the third annual event for March. With COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, however, the event has been moved to Oct. 23. It will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“Everyone’s safety is our highest priority. We’re optimistic that by postponing the expo, we will be able to have an in-person event,” said Cindy Huston, the director of the Technology and Resource Center, in a press release from Wendell Foster.
Huston said the expo’s purpose each year is to help provide families and the community with resources to serve those with disabilities.
“It is just a way to bring together local and state resources, agencies and organizations that serve people with disabilities together under one roof so that families and or other providers can just network together and find out … ways to serve individuals,” she said. “It’s really a variety of different vendors that have lots of different resources to share.”
This year, however, Wendell Foster will host a special celebrity guest, Sean McElwee, a star of the show titled, “Born This Way.”
Huston said the show follows a group of adults with Down Syndrome. She said McElwee will speak at the event and hold a fashion show. She said he is an entrepreneur who has created a business selling his own Seanese T-shirt line. Models in the fashion show will be able to select one of McElwee’s shirts to sport during the event.
According to the event website, vendors will include adult day services, advocacy and support, assistive technology, behavior supports, durable medical equipment, and early childhood, education, employment, future planning, health and rehab, recreation and waiver information.
