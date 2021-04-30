While progress has been made on the Wendell Foster Green Outpatient Therapy Facility renovation, CEO Doug Hoyt said the nonprofit is still in need of funds to complete the project.
Wendell Foster is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities. The facility helps serve more than 600 patients each year in occupational, physical and speech therapies.
The renovation has been taking place for about seven months, Hoyt said.
The facility has received fresh paint, updating lighting, roofing repairs and a resurfaced parking lot so far.
“For the most part, everything is done,” he said. “Everything has come along very nice, but we have just a little more to go to cross the finish line.”
Hoyt said the facility still needs new flooring, which is the largest expense of the project. He said it’s a special flooring designed to absorb shock and is compatible with certain therapy services provided at Wendell Foster.
Hoyt said the flooring is expected to cost about $70,000. Getting the flooring installed in the facility and a renovation of the facility’s occupational therapy kitchen would complete the project, he said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on in-person gatherings, Hoyt said fundraising efforts in the last year have been difficult.
Hoyt said Wendell Foster is grateful for the support of the community and the many generous donors that have helped in bringing the renovation project to fruition, as well as staff.
Anyone wishing to donate to Wendell Foster for the renovation project can do so by visiting WendellFoster.org and clicking on the “Donate” link.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
