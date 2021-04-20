Wendell Foster is currently accepting donations for its annual yard sale to benefit its Christmas Fund.
Event coordinator and recreation director Jennifer Owsley said Wendell Foster’s annual yard sale has been taking place for more than a decade.
This year’s yard sale will take place Friday, April 23, at Weideman Hall off of Ninth Street starting at 7 a.m.
All proceeds from the yard sale will go toward the Wendell Foster Christmas Fund.
“The Christmas Fund provides gifts for residents of the Intermediate Care Facility throughout the holiday season,” Owsley said.
The annual yard sale typically brings in between $1,200 to $1,400 to help provide gifts to residents, according to Owsley.
Wendell Foster serves more than 2,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across 34 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The 74-year-old nonprofit offers services such as outpatient therapy, residential living, community living, an assistive technology lending library and transportation.
Wendell Foster will be accepting donations at Weideman Hall on Tuesday, April 20, from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.
All donations will be accepted with the exception of clothes and shoes.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
