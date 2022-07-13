Wendell Foster, an organization committed to helping those with disabilities, is set to host its annual First Responders BBQ on July 21.
"The First Responders BBQ is one way for Wendell Foster to say 'thank you' to all of those serving our community as first responders," said Doug Hoyt, CEO of the organization. "Their dedication is incredible, and serving them lunch is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice."
The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wendell Foster's Sensory Park.
All first responders are invited for a free lunch, snow cones, yard games and a complimentary car wash by the Wendell Foster Aktion Club, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.