Wendell Foster's Assistive Technology (AT) Resource Center will be offering durable medical equipment (DME) cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon on July 22 and July 29 at the facility’s Green Outpatient Therapy Pavilion.
Nonelectric items such as standers, gait trainers, adaptive seating and wheelchairs will be cleaned using the AT Center's HubScrub — an automated cleaning and disinfection device. All community members who use DME are invited to get their equipment cleaned, not just those with developmental disabilities.
Reservations are required to participate and can be made via email to Jana Billingsley at JBillingsley@wendellfoster.org or by calling 270-852-1487.
