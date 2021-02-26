Wendell Foster will open registration for its third annual half marathon to help continue the nonprofit’s efforts in supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Registration for the race opens Monday. The half marathon will take place Nov. 11, beginning and ending at Smothers Park, according to John Gleason, vice president of community engagement with Wendell Foster.
The race was originally held in March, however, due to COVID-19, it has been postponed until November this year, “out of an abundance of caution,” Gleason said. He said the race will now take place in November permanently.
While the main priority for the half marathon is to bring community awareness to those with disabilities, Gleason said it has also turned into a large fundraising event as well.
The race has brought in on average about $30,000 for the past two years, according to Gleason.
“Our main goal for the half marathon is actually to build awareness,” he said. “We have averaged around 900 runners for each year from more than 20 different states, so it is a large event.”
The race will lead participants through the Wendell Foster Campus, J. R. Miller Boulevard, the Sutton Elementary School area and Griffith Avenue.
“Mile one actually runs through our campus, so all the people that we support are out there cheering them on. It’s actually a pretty emotional stop for some people,” he said. “Our goal is to keep the course flat and feature the beautiful areas of Owensboro.”
Registration for the first 100 participants will cost $60 and go up from there, Gleason said.
Anyone interested in participating in the half marathon can register by visiting WendellFoster.org/HalfMarathon.
