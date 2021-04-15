Wendell Foster publicly revealed its new “Sparkle” interactive and therapeutic light board Wednesday, which came to the facility through a donation from Southern Star Central Pipeline.
The light board is a fixture on the wall at the Wendell Foster Latham Outpatient Therapy Center. The board contains a multitude of dots that change colors as they are touched.
The board works as a soothing and therapeutic object for patients while offering an incentive to continue with therapy, as well, according to Karen Goedde, director of corporate communications and public relations at Southern Star.
“It’s just kind of soothing, and in the middle of all their hard work, it’s a little rewarding,” she said. “They can come over here and decompress for a few minutes and have a little fun with it.”
Wendell Foster physical therapy director Charity Pinkston said the board will also offer motor therapy for patients as well.
She said the board can be used to help with standing, weight-shifting, reaching and side-stepping and is geared more toward younger children.
The board is also installed at a height that is accessible for wheelchairs, as well.
Geodde said Southern Star decided to donate “Sparkle” as a means of giving back to the community.
“We love giving back to the community and love working with Wendell Foster, so this was a vision that we had that was fun and interactive and therapeutic,” she said.
Wendell Foster is an Owensboro nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
