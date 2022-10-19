Wendell Foster will host its fourth Special Needs Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Owensboro Convention Center.
According to a press release, the expo is an opportunity for community agencies to provide information about resources and services that will help assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability.
Fifty-one vendors are registered to be on site, which include nonprofit organizations, state agencies and private businesses that provide services in the following areas: advocacy and support; assistive technology; autism services; behavior supports; day programs; durable medical equipment; early childhood; education; employment; future planning; health and rehab; recreation; residential services; and waivers.
Cindy Huston, director of the Technology and Resource Center at Wendell Foster, said having this event helps with bringing all the resources available together to help benefit the families.
“There are just a lot of resources and services out there, and it’s difficult for families to know how to access them,” she said. “There are just so many services, and there’s not a one-stop shop anywhere where you can find out all the information you need, so this is a way to bring as many resources under one roof for them to learn from.”
Huston said the response to the event has been positive. She has seen gradual growth in attendance with both new and returning families.
“I think we’ve had really good attendance over the last several years,” she said. “Whether you already have a child with a disability and you’re coming back to see what new information is out there, or you recently had a child with a disability, you’re going to want to learn about all of the different resources in the community.
“Whether you’re a new parent or a veteran parent, I feel like it’s important to get that information out there.”
The expo will also include a “pop-up art studio” that will include a variety of creation stations for attendees to participate in, such as make-and-take projects provided by local art studios, schools and community organizations.
Additionally, a performance of the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro production of “Annie Jr.” will be staged, which will be TWO’s debut show as part of the national organization The Penguin Project.
The Penguin Project focuses on having a group of children perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical, where all the roles will be filled by young artists with disabilities.
Performers will be joined by “peer mentors” — or children the same age without disabilities — who will work with the performers during rehearsals and performances.
There is no charge or registration required to attend.
Door prize drawings will also be held throughout the event.
For more information, call 270-683-4517 or email Huston at chuston@wendellfoster.com.
