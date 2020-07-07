Wesleyan Park Plaza merchants are having a block party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to welcome back shoppers.
“We’re using the term ‘block party’ loosely,” Natasha Stanley, owner of Bella Ragazza Boutique, said Monday. “There won’t be big crowds in the parking lot. And we’re being really safe and following the rules.”
The idea, she said, is to welcome shoppers back to the shopping center and offer discounts to thank them for their patronage.
“We’re all having sales on the same day,” Stanley said. “We’re trying to make up for lost time. We’ll have some pretty amazing deals. At our store, we’re offering 40% to 75% off.”
She said most stores will have racks of merchandise outside to provide more social distancing than would be possible inside the stores.
Stanley said there will be live music performances around noon and in late afternoon on the north side of the center.
“We’re not closing the parking lot,” she said.
Stanley said the block party is designed to “lighten the mood and offer good deals” to shoppers.
“Everybody has taken a hit during this time,” she said. “This is a huge thank you to our shoppers.”
Wesleyan Park Plaza opened in 1964 and a few years ago, it was seeing a lot of vacant spaces.
But the past few years have seen a rebirth there.
The Glass Factory moved from Kentucky 54 into the former Bakers Rack location in Wesleyan Park.
Niko’s Cafe & Bakery opened in the old Fantastic Sam’s location on the south side of the center.
Shoe Stop moved into part of the old Kmart location in the shopping center.
Bella Ragazza moved to the center from downtown.
And Wesleyan Park Plaza merchants say they hear that more announcements may be coming soon.
