Businesses at Wesleyan Park Plaza came together Saturday for the shopping center’s 2nd annual Summer Block Party to encourage shopping small and community engagement.
Mandy Collins, co-owner of Lance & Co Jewelers and organizer of the event, said most of the businesses in the shopping center have participated in the party since it began last year.
“We thought it would be a fun thing for all the businesses to be able to get together and do something for the community,” she said.
Musician Cam Thompson provided free live entertainment at the event, which Collins said was enjoyable despite the rainy weather early in the day
“Luckily, it mostly rained before some of the businesses even opened and it’s been pretty clear,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s stopped anyone from coming out.”
Collins said 10 stores within the plaza participated in the event, including Kidstop Children’s Boutique, Wheatgrass Juice Bar, The Earle, The Glass Factory, Lance & Co Jewelers, Julep Home and Gift, Bella Ragazza Boutique, Shoe Stop and Niko’s Bakery & Cafe.
Lure Smoke Shack was set up at the plaza selling food, and Event Kode provided a bounce house and balloon playhouse for children.
Many stores were offering sales and discounts to celebrate the event.
“This event is a favorite of mine because it’s something that all of us can do for the community,” Collins said. “We love being able to put on events that people can come to and participate in to be together with good food, good music and shopping.”
Kidstop Children’s Boutique owner Jeanne Clark said she loves the energy the event brings.
“There’s a collaboration of all the stores here and we work together,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the community come out.”
Kidstop has items for children up to a 16 in boys and girls clothing.
“We have a lot of baby items and for the older children we also sell shoes,” Clark said. “It provides great back to school opportunities.”
The store offers shipping across the country through the business’ website, along with pick-up options at www.shopkidstop.com.
Elizabeth Wilson, co-owner of Julep Home and Gift, said this year’s event was “bigger and better” than the inaugural party in 2022.
“We are a community at the plaza, so we all watch out for each other,” she said. “Anything to participate with my fellow shop owners in an event for our community, I’m all in.”
Julep offers a wide variety of gifts and home decor for any occasion.
“We encourage people to support local,” Wilson said. “That’s what we all live for and that’s what makes a huge difference.”
Julep’s in-store inventory can be found on the business’ website at www.julephomeandgift.com.
