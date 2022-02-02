For the second year in a row, Nancy Mieure of Hazel has canceled her West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show at the Owensboro Convention Center.
It had been scheduled for Feb. 11-13.
“I felt that out of an abundance of caution, that show needed to be canceled,” Mieure said. “The daily rate of infection (from COVID) in Kentucky, including the Owensboro area, is 10 times higher than it was last year. And I felt that having a free to the public event was not in the best interest of the health and safety of the community.”
The show attracted hundreds of people in 2020, the last time it was held, on a chilly day.
Many of those attending said they came to look at boats and campers to have something to do.
But dozens were in the market for either a boat or a camper.
“As far as exhibitors, the majority of the vendors from the 2020 show were planning on participating in the 2022 show, plus there were several new vendors booked,” Mieure said.
In 2020, the show drew eight boat dealers, two camper dealers and a golf cart dealer.
That year, Mieure said, “It’s free, so you can bring the whole family at no cost. It’s a great location, and parking is free.”
She took over the show in 2019, when the previous promoter decided not to continue her Kentucky Sportsman’s Show after a three-year run.
Boat shows have been an annual event at the convention center since it opened in 2014.
That year, Kenneth Bruce, president and CEO of Pro-Tech Marine in McDaniels, brought in the Owensboro Boat & Recreation Show, with 25 vendors representing 50 manufacturers, with more than 80 watercraft on display.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.