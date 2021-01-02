An organization that includes city and county officials from across the western half of the state has been formed with the goal of increasing western Kentucky’s clout in Frankfort.
The West Kentucky Coalition was created in the fall by mayors and judge-executives of 23 counties, including Daviess County. The coalition recently released its legislative agenda for the 2021 General Assembly.
Hartford Mayor George Chinn, who is secretary/treasurer for the coalition, said the group’s goal is to bring awareness of west Kentucky’s needs to lawmakers.
“I think it was a past history of our needs not being recognized as much as, say, eastern Kentucky or central Kentucky,” Chinn said. “We felt like we have been overlooked.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said western Kentucky doesn’t get as much attention in Frankfort because city and county officials have a reputation for making projects happen themselves if they don’t get funded by legislators.
“Western Kentucky gets forgotten sometimes,” Mattingly said.
The group’s first agenda is broad-based, with goals that affect multiple counties. For example, one of the coalition’s goals is to get funding for Interstate 69 spurs, and an I-69 bridge over the Ohio River, into the state’s two-year and six-year road plans, and to push for aggressive deadlines on I-69 projects.
“If I have specific (requests) for the city of Hartford, I’m perfectly comfortable contacting our representatives and senator,” Chinn said. “That doesn’t mean other cities don’t have common issues” with Hartford, he said.
“It’s not just counties but cities that are represented by the Western Kentucky Coalition,” Chinn said.
I-69 projects will benefit the entire west Kentucky region, he said.
Other coalition priorities include making sure area development districts in the western half of the state are receiving “equitable distribution of Joint Funding Administration monies” from the Department of Local Government, and that the state “legalize Historic Horse Racing gaming facilities in Kentucky” to protect horse tracks like Ellis Park and Oak Grove.
The group’s fourth priority is that law enforcement agencies have opportunities to train recruits without having to drive to the law enforcement academy in Richmond.
“If there was a second facility (for training), like at the Murray State University campus, that would be a lot more convenient” for western Kentucky law enforcement agencies, Chinn said.
The coalition members wanted goals that help the entire region, and “nothing specific” that benefits just one city or county, he said.
“We all have agreed we need a bigger presence in Frankfort with the General Assembly, and we need to work collectively,” Mattingly said.
Local officials have a good relationship with the local legislative delegation, Mattingly said.
“Certainly, our delegation does a good job,” he said. But an issue will get more attention from the General Assembly “when you have 20 other counties saying, ‘this is important as well.’ ”
