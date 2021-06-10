It doesn’t look like it now, but 90 years ago West Ninth Street was known as “Tobacco Row.”
In 2005, Lee Roy Walker recalled those days.
He was 13 years old in 1931, when he started working for 10 cents an hour at Center Brick Tobacco Warehouse, 1000 W. Ninth St.
“It was a busy area back then,” Walker recalled. “It wasn’t as busy as downtown. But it was a lot like the East Fourth Street commercial district. There were hardware stores, grocery stores, barber shops, restaurants.”
In the nine blocks of West Ninth that eventually became “Tobacco Row,” the 1933 city directory shows a drugstore in the 800 block; a grocery, restaurant, shoe repair shop and barbershop in the 900 block; three restaurants, a blacksmith shop and the Union Stock Yards in the 1300 block; and a grocery, barbershop and restaurant in the 1600 block.
As the name implies, Center Brick — originally the Wilson House — was in the heart of Owensboro’s tobacco warehouse district. There were two warehouses to the east and two more to the west.
By the late 1930s, the lineup also included the Birk House, 735 W. Ninth; Birk-Holman Tobacco Warehouse, 814 W. Ninth; Owensboro Tobacco Warehouse, 1401 W. Ninth; and Farmers Tobacco Warehouse, 1600 W. Ninth.
Those were just the auction houses.
West Ninth was also home to Southwestern Tobacco, 104 W. Ninth; Imperial Tobacco, 401 W. Ninth; and Gallaher Limited Leaf Tobacco, 1200 W. Ninth.
The Owensboro Tobacco Warehouse, the foundation of the Row, was built in 1912 — one year after W.D. Lancaster and French Vickers built the first of the modern auction warehouses — Lancaster House at 701. E. Third St.
But Ninth Street had an advantage over downtown.
Its “Tobacco Row” was more than two miles closer to the tobacco farms of southern and western Daviess County. And in the days when tobacco was brought to town on heavy-laden farm wagons drawn by teams of mules, that meant a difference.
“Even in the 1930s,” Walker said, “all the tobacco was still delivered by mule-drawn wagons. When it was sold, it was shipped out to the tobacco factories on wagons pulled by big Belgian horses.”
The tobacco market was very labor-intensive back then, Walker said. “Between the farmers delivering tobacco and the people working in the warehouses, the tobacco market season was a really big time for business.”
Restaurants, bars and barbershops along the Row all stayed busy when farmers were in town selling tobacco.
In 1934, Walker said, the market “started in November and lasted until April. The tobacco factories couldn’t handle a lot of tobacco at one time. Everything was manual labor.”
Shorter tobacco market seasons and fewer warehouse workers played a role in the decline of “Tobacco Row.”
But that wasn’t the real reason the area declined, Walker said.
“What happened to Ninth Street was Parrish Avenue,” he said. “Until 1935, Parrish just was a gravel road. But Ninth Street was paved and had a street car line all the way to Bosley Road past the cemetery. But once they paved Parrish, it took a lot of traffic off Ninth and that hurt the businesses that were down there.”
These days, most tobacco is sold under contracts between farmers and tobacco companies.
And the glory days of the auction houses have faded into history.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.