The Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center begins Saturday, with world-champion powerlifter Julius Maddox and Bowling Green Junior High School Black Male Scholars program coordinator Gambia Flemister set to speak at the program’s kickoff.

Entering its fourth year, the Western Academy is designed for African American and biracial males in grades 3-12 to solidify their reading and math skills.

