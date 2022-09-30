The Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center begins Saturday, with world-champion powerlifter Julius Maddox and Bowling Green Junior High School Black Male Scholars program coordinator Gambia Flemister set to speak at the program’s kickoff.
Entering its fourth year, the Western Academy is designed for African American and biracial males in grades 3-12 to solidify their reading and math skills.
Academy director Olga McKissic said enrollment ended last Friday, but that interested parents can contact her on a one-on-one basis to have their child attend the program’s first instructional course on Oct. 22.
This year, 34 students are enrolled in the program, which would set a record if they all attend. Last year, 44 enrolled, but only 24 attended the first session, she said.
McKissic said the academy is a vital institution for the area’s African American students, which as a group fall below the national average in reading and math. McKissic said the academy has yielded successful results, with 86% of its participants achieving a 2.5 or better GPA and 73% scoring a 3.0 GPA .
Established in 2018 amidst spiking gun violence, McKissic said the academy aims to show African American students that “they are at-promise — not at-risk.”
“We can reach out to African American boys in a different way than the public school system,” she said. “We put African American men in front of them that look like them and have gone through some struggles — but came out on the other end stronger.”
“Stronger” is certainly the operative word for Owensboro’s Maddox, who will be speaking to the students Saturday. Maddox battled with drug addiction, depression and jail time — but overcame those challenges to become a world-record holder in the bench press and an inspiration to others.
Flemister will hold a workshop, which consists of different activities that promote teamwork and goal-setting with the students, McKissic added.
“We want them to start thinking about the commitments they are going to make to the Western Academy, to their parents and to themselves,” she said.
