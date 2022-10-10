A brick foundation has been laid at the site of the new Western Academy at The Neblett campus — representing what project officials hope will be the foundation for the community’s young black students to achieve academic excellence.
Craig Jagoe of Jagoe Homes said construction should be finished within three to four months on the facility at 721 W. Fifth St., across Elm Street from the H.L. Neblett Center.
Once finished, the campus will include a 1,328-square-foot brick building with two classrooms, an office, and kitchenette, said Jagoe.
The non-profit organization Impact100 is helping fund the project with a $100,000 grant awarded in 2020. Impact100 is a grant-making organization funded by its members, which each donate $1,000 a year to make the $100,000 grants.
After hearing Western Academy Director Olga McKissic’s pitch for a new campus, “everyone was behind the project,” said Impact100 board member Jodi Krahwinkel.
The building was initially planned to be a prefabricated structure, but was later changed to brick — “to stand the test of time,” Krahwinkel added.
In its fourth year, the Western Academy is designed for African American and biracial males in grades 3-12 to solidify their reading and math skills. This year, 34 students enrolled in the program, which had its first session Oct. 1.
McKissic said the Academy was created to improve academic performance among black males, and to counter gun violence in the community.
