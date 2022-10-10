A brick foundation has been laid at the site of the new Western Academy at The Neblett campus — representing what project officials hope will be the foundation for the community’s young black students to achieve academic excellence.

Craig Jagoe of Jagoe Homes said construction should be finished within three to four months on the facility at 721 W. Fifth St., across Elm Street from the H.L. Neblett Center.

