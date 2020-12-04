H.L. Neblett Community Center and Western Academy Executive Director Olga McKissic told Owensboro Public Schools board members on Thursday that the academy is accomplishing its mission of providing encouragement, empowerment, education and enrichment for African-American and biracial males in third through 12th grades.
The Western Academy at the Neblett began in October of last year, enrolling 20 Black males in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, who are referred to as scholars, not students. The program is project-based with a focus on science, math, technology, English and life skills. Also part of the school’s programming is two-hour sessions a couple of Saturday mornings each month.
This year there are 30 scholars enrolled, 20 of which are from city schools, and McKissic said she and her team of educators have identified more than 25 others in the OPS and county school system to begin the next cohort. The goal is for 50 scholars to attend Western Academy.
McKissic said this program was born in August 2018 with the idea that hope could be provided for young males of color in the area to choose better paths.
“We want to reach these young boys so we can get rid of that school-to-prison pipeline,” she said, adding that the Black male role models at the school have been paramount in encouraging and lifting up the Western Academy scholars. “We want to reach out to our boys early. We want to effect change in the decisions they make.”
This year, the academy received a $100,000 Impact 100 grant, which McKissic said will be used to purchase a two-classroom mobile unit. She said scholars needed more room for their STEM projects, and more room to learn in general.
A large focus at the academy is attendance, and scholars reciting the student creed, which McKissic said is an empowering message for them. She also said scholars hear “power stories” from successful Black individuals, which has been important.
There are also mandatory workshops for parents of scholars, she said.
The pandemic has presented challenges for educators and scholars, McKissic said, but Western Academy continues to move forward. She said educator’s hours have increased at the academy so instructors could available for students in the evenings, if needed. She also said it’s not uncommon for one of the male role models to visit with scholars, not just to discuss Western Academy, but to talk with them about any struggles the scholars may be having at that time.
Jeremy Edge, OPS board chairman, said he appreciated McKissic’s report and the work she and her team are doing for the Western Academy scholars.
“This isn’t just good for OPS, it’s good for the whole community,” he said.
Michael Johnson, who has served as a power story speaker for the scholars at the academy, said he has witnessed first-hand the work being done in the school.
“I thank you for all that you do,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
