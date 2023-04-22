The Frederick Douglass quote, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men” is on the front of the new Western Academy at the Neblett building located at 417 Elm St.
It’s a constant reminder of what the academy, which officially opened on Friday with a ribbon cutting, is always striving for.
Western Academy is an academic enrichment program for Black and biracial males grades three through 12, according to the H. L. Neblett Center website.
The mission of the academy is to “encourage, empower and educate our young males to excel and create a positive footprint in the world,” the website states.
Olga McKissic, director of the academy, said she feels blessed to now have a building for the students to use.
“The Lord has guided and directed us to this building,” she said. “This is not what I imagined. I was thinking it was going to be a mobile unit, but He said I can do more abundantly than you can even think of and this is a result of that.”
Saturday sessions at the academy include two hours of project-based curriculum focused on math, science, robotics and STEM, along with a “power story” presented by a Black man to share his success, according to the website.
“Now we have our own space, our own connection,” she said. “I’m just excited.”
During the grand opening on Friday, bricks from Western High School were holding down some of the balloons.
“It was established in 1904 and in 1962 it was closed because of integration,” McKissic said. “We have such a deep history in this community in regards to Western High School and the graduates that came from there — the teachers, the principals.”
The academy was named after Western High School and McKissic said she and everyone involved in the academy are trying to maintain the legacy of the school.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the Neblett Center, said he is hoping the academy grows now that it has its own building.
“We’re hoping we have more boys and that people see what Olga is doing with the program,” he said. “Kids are going to be educated. ...This is a great program for your child. It’s only going to help in the long run.”
Cottoner said the academy will still utilize the Neblett Center occasionally.
“Western Academy is a program of the Neblett Center so they’ll still have access to the center,” he said.
Ten-year-old Messiah Williams has been attending the academy for two years.
“We learn about how to be a better Black man,” he said.
Williams said he was excited that the academy had its own building and that he really liked the inside.
“It feels like a house for Western Academy,” he said.
