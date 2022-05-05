The Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center wants to build a new campus at 721 W. Fifth Street, across Elm Street from the Neblett Center.

Olga McKissic, the academy’s director, said the Neblett Center is filled to capacity, and the academy needs a comfortable place for the boys in grades 3 through 8 who attend the classes.

So, it’s working with Jagoe Homes to build a 1,328-square-foot facility.

But the property is near the western edge of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission’s downtown overlay district, which has restrictions on the type of buildings that can be constructed.

So, the academy went before the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board on Wednesday to try and work out the differences between its plans and the overlay district’s guidelines.

Ed Allen, the board’s chairman, said all four board members want to see the project succeed.

But some of the differences have to be worked out before a called meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, he said.

McKissic said the Academy was created in October 2019 to counter gun violence in the community.

“We wanted to do something to stop the blood flow, something that wasn’t a band-aid,” she said.

The academy is for African-American boys and seeks to instill high self-esteem and help improve educational experiences.

They meet on Saturdays and have tutoring sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The proposed building would be “another positive footprint” in the community, McKissic said.

Bill Jagoe said Jagoe Homes has been working with the academy since last year on the project.

“We’re not doing this for profit,” he said. “This is a very important part of that community. I would hate to see an overlay stop it.”

McKissic said the building is designed like a residence to make it more comfortable for the students, who are called “scholars.”

Among the discrepancies are the fact that the building isn’t designed to come up to the property line and that it proposes vinyl siding.

Jagoe said changing vinyl to brick would add about $12,000 to the cost.

The board asked the academy’s team to meet with Dennis Wilson, the downtown design administrator, and see what can be worked out by Tuesday.

The deadline to get on the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment’s June calendar for final approval is May 12.

Earlier in the meeting, the board recommended that the Board of Adjustment approve the Tiki Lab’s request to have its new building 15 feet from the property line, rather than the zero to six feet required by the overlay district. The property is at 407 E. Third St.

The owners said they want to build a patio for outdoor dining between the street and the building.

Keith Lawrene, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com