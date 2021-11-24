Last year, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden raised more than $70,000 with its first Backwoods Brawl Bourbon Raffle.
So, the Garden is doing it again this year, hoping to raise a significant amount of money for its operating expenses for 2022.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said this year’s raffle will feature 50 hard-to-find bourbons.
There are 10 packages of five bourbons each.
The first ticket drawn gets the first package — which includes Kentucky Owl-Confiscated Bourbon (96.4 proof); Blood Oath-Pact No. 7 (98.6 proof); Chicken Cock (Barrel Proof, 114 proof); Pappy Van Winkle-12 Years Old Lot B (90.4 proof); and Old Fitzgerald (Aged 8 years, 100 proof) — and on down the line.
Strehl said people who buy more than one ticket have a chance to win more than one package of bourbon.
Tickets are $50 each. Only 1,500 tickets are being sold.
The online ticket sale began Sunday and ends at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
The drawing will follow at 6 p.m. that day on the garden’s Facebook page.
Strehl said roughly 100 tickets have been sold so far.
“This year, we have more bourbons that are hard to find,” she said. “You don’t find most of them in an average liquor store.”
The Brawl, Strehl said, “is one of our biggest fundraisers.”
And she’s hoping that bourbon lovers will buy tickets.
Last year’s event featured $100 tickets, and there was only one winner, who received 15 bottles of rare bourbons valued at $7,500.
For a complete list of bourbons available and to buy tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/gar denbourbonraffle/custom/custom2.
There’s also a silent auction.
To see what items are available and to place bids, go to https://one.bidpal.net/back woods2021donate/browse/all.
Last year, the garden purchased the former WeatherBerry home next door and nearly four acres with it. It will serve as a welcome center and gift shop in the future.
Strehl said earlier that bringing the home, built in 1840, up to meet the standards of the Americans with Disability Act and adding a parking lot will be expensive.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
