BEAVER DAM — A crane from Barnhart Crane & Rigging slowly lifted a 6,000-pound, 40-foot-tall copper beer still high in the air at 1 p.m. Monday and slowly lowered it through a 45-foot tower into the still house at the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center in Ohio County.
The tube, 36 inches in diameter, will begin making the first of 50,000 barrels a year of bourbon and rye for the new distillery in early June, Jacob Call, master distiller and an owner of the new $30 million distillery, said as he watched the still being lowered.
Each barrel holds 53 gallons, making production 2.65 million gallons of whiskey a year.
Call said he doesn’t have any brand names selected yet, other than his family’s Hemingway Rye, which will be produced at the distillery.
All the whiskey will be aged at least four years, he said, and some will be aged longer.
In the meantime, Call said, he has several barrels of whiskey he had made earlier to sell.
The distillery plans to hire about 25 people, making between $22 and $25 an hour, over the next two weeks.
There are six people working there now.
The grand opening is planned for late summer, Call said.
The beer still doesn’t make commercial beer.
Call said the mash is fermented to make an 8% alcohol beer — the first step in the process.
By the time the process is completed and the liquid becomes whiskey, it is 120 proof.
The distillery is located on a gravel road today.
But Call said paving is scheduled for next week.
Water lines are in and work is progressing on the sewer lines, he said.
The distillery has 81 acres of former farmland.
Sixteen rickhouses — warehouses — will be built there with room for more.
Next year, Call said, the distillery will start construction on its visitors’ center.
After that, the distillery hopes to become part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
Partners in the 25,000-square-foot distillery are Call; JD Edwards, the distillery’s president; Michael King and Tetterton Couch OZ Fund of Nicholasville.
Call’s family has been making whiskey in Kentucky for eight generations.
He and his father Ron and his brother Clayton — partners in Hemingway Rye — will be in Owensboro next week signing bottles for customers.
They are scheduled to be at the Kroger on Frederica Street from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 9; at the Kroger off West Parrish Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon on May 10; and on the patio at Lure Seafood and Grille from noon to 2 p.m. on May 12.
Jacob Call’s daughter, Scarlett, a singer, will perform at the Lure signing.
Hemingway Rye will also have a booth for sampling the product at BBQ and Barrels on May 13.
