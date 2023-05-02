BEAVER DAM — A crane from Barnhart Crane & Rigging slowly lifted a 6,000-pound, 40-foot-tall copper beer still high in the air at 1 p.m. Monday and slowly lowered it through a 45-foot tower into the still house at the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center in Ohio County.

The tube, 36 inches in diameter, will begin making the first of 50,000 barrels a year of bourbon and rye for the new distillery in early June, Jacob Call, master distiller and an owner of the new $30 million distillery, said as he watched the still being lowered.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.